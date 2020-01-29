Comparing Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) & Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Black Hills alerts:

86.5% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and Enel Generacion Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.75 billion 2.92 $258.44 million $3.54 23.51 Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Black Hills has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enel Generacion Chile.

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share. Black Hills pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years and Enel Generacion Chile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Hills and Enel Generacion Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enel Generacion Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills presently has a consensus target price of $72.20, indicating a potential downside of 13.24%.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Enel Generacion Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.32% 8.67% 2.91% Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82%

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.