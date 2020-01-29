Comparing Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Ceapro (NYSE:CRPOF)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Catalent alerts:

This table compares Catalent and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 5.77% 15.30% 4.69% Ceapro -6.22% -4.07% -3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Catalent and Ceapro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalent currently has a consensus price target of $61.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Catalent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Catalent is more favorable than Ceapro.

Risk and Volatility

Catalent has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalent and Ceapro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $2.52 billion 3.65 $137.40 million $1.62 38.77 Ceapro $8.94 million 2.62 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Ceapro.

Summary

Catalent beats Ceapro on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery segment formulates, develops, and manufactures small molecule and biologic drug products in prefilled syringes, vials and cartridges, blow-fill-seal unit doses, and injectable formats; develops biologic cell lines; manufactures biologic drug substances; and offers bioanalytical development and testing services. The Oral Drug Delivery segment formulates, develops, and manufactures oral dosage forms using proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as Zydis, OptiDose CR, OptiPact, OptiForm API and Solution Suite, Pharmatek SD Spray Drying, OptiMelt hot melt extrusion, Micron particle size reduction, and FlexDose; and provides stick pack formulation and filling, and analytical development and testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers Manufacturing, packaging, labeling, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company specializes in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology, and process engineering in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals, and drug-delivery solutions. Ceapro was founded on January 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.