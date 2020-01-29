Comparing Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 6.54% 34.90% 15.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series C and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $442.00 million 2.63 $3.98 million $0.10 292.00 Crexendo $11.91 million 5.87 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

