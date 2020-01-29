Comparing Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) and Twin River Worldwide (NASDAQ:TRWH)

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Peak Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Peak Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Peak Resorts and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00 Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

Peak Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.18%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Peak Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peak Resorts and Twin River Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts $184.43 million 0.91 $8.92 million $0.45 24.44 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.09 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Twin River Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Resorts and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts 0.59% 1.74% 0.29% Twin River Worldwide 12.66% 22.17% 7.59%

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Peak Resorts pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Peak Resorts on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities. The company also offers non-winter attractions, such as golf, roller coasters, swimming, summer concerts, and zip rides. It operates 14 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

