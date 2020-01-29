Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 6,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,388. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,531,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 651,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,523,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

