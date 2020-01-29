Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

