CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 412,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

