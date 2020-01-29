CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. CONMED also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS.

CNMD stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $106.35. 412,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,162. CONMED has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.