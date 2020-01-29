Connect Coin (XCON) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $73,838.00 and $1,193.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connect Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connect Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connect Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.