ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 167,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of ConocoPhillips worth $176,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after purchasing an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after purchasing an additional 968,802 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

