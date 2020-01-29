Consensus Reaches Market Cap of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

