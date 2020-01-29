Consol Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,237 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

