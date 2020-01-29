Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Consolidated Edison worth $249,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

