Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,039. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

