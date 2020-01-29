Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Holdings Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Construction Partners worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 798,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 634,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $882.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

