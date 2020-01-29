Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $186,620.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

