Contentos Price Tops $0.0076 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market cap of $5.33 million and $3.92 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,118,994 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

