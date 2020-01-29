Contrasting HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HighPoint Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Black Stone Minerals 0 3 4 0 2.57

HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 237.84%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.96%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources 29.34% -2.78% -1.42% Black Stone Minerals 48.19% 32.46% 16.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $453.00 million 0.52 $121.22 million ($0.03) -37.00 Black Stone Minerals $609.57 million 3.69 $295.54 million $1.45 7.54

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats HighPoint Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

