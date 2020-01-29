ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ConturaEnergyInc . an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CTRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $525.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 73,000 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $551,150.00. Also, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Insiders bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,625 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 302,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

