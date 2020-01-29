Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.74. 7,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,336. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $270.54 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 76.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.