Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.64 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.55.

NYSE CLB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 731,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

