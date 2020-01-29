Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Update

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

CLB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 731,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,629. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.