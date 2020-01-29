Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Holdings Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Corecivic worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,271,000 after buying an additional 51,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter valued at $32,534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607,824 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

