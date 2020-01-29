Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Update

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $77,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,344.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,736,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
CLGX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 400,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLGX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Corelogic Company Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
