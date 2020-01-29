Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,980 shares of company stock worth $2,411,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.