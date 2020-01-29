Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.0717 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Huobi and DEx.top. Cortex has a total market cap of $17.91 million and $3.38 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DDEX, BitForex, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinTiger, UEX, Huobi, DEx.top, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

