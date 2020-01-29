Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 11.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $311.76. 612,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.29 and a 200 day moving average of $292.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

