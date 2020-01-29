Coty (COTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.