Counos Coin Reaches Market Cap of $64.23 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00046260 BTC on major exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $64.23 million and $128,411.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

