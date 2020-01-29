Counterparty (XCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,324.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Counterparty has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $10,324.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00013961 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,341.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.08 or 0.04107365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00681718 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,390 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.