County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) vs. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBP) Financial Contrast

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $79.72 million 2.16 $16.45 million $2.36 10.85 First Bancorp $707.28 million 2.97 $201.61 million $0.62 15.56

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. County Bancorp pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 20.64% 10.60% 1.12% First Bancorp 30.46% 7.93% 1.33%

Volatility & Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for County Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. Given County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Summary

County Bancorp beats First Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as broker-dealer services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, automobile loans, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

