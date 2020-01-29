Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.32.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,530 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after buying an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 92,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.32. 262,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

