Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $53,915,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Markel by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 128.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 874.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total value of $91,588.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,161,077.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,087. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,169.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,144.03. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

