Court Place Advisors LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,074,000 after buying an additional 120,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,260,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $142,570,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.