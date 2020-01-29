Court Place Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 4.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $150.05 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $153.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

