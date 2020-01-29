Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

