Cowen Downgrades Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) to Market Perform

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLPH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,863,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 1,254,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

