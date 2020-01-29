CPChain Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $98,144.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

