Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Short Interest Update

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,700 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 927,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BREW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.12 million, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.