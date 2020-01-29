Craig Hallum Reaffirms Hold Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Summer Street upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

