Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Buckingham Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.59.

NYSE CR opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

