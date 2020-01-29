Cream Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 6% against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $30,130.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.01311053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046497 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029698 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00202075 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001845 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

