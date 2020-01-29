Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $213.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $199.83 and a 52-week high of $252.49.

In other news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

