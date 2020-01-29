Credit Suisse Group Lowers MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $155.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.