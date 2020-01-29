Credit Suisse Group Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $173.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,611 shares of company stock worth $6,066,609. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.