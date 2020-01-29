Credit Suisse Group Raises Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $68.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MXIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ING Groep lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 530,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

