Credits (CS) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Credits has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io and COSS. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $486,238.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042504 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinBene, Gate.io, COSS, LBank, WazirX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

