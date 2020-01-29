Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cree updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,871. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Cree has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21.

Several research firms recently commented on CREE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

