Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.15–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.9 million.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,605. Cree has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

