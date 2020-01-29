Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.80 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CREE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 1,860,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

